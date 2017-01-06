After sitting out Friday's practice, Green (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC wild-card game against the Dolphins, ESPN.com reports.

With Green still in the NFL's concussion protocol, the tight end is iffy for Sunday's contest, though the official questionable designation offers a glimmer of hope that the tight end has at least some chance to gain clearance for the team's playoff opener. If Green ends up sidelined, however, Xavier Grimble would be in line to see added pass-catching duties in tandem with Jesse James.