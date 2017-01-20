Green (concussion/illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Patriots after practicing in a limited fashion Friday.

Per Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the tight end -- who suffered his latest concussion back on Dec. 18 -- "downplayed his level of participation" in Friday's practice. Green's status for Sunday's AFC championship game thus remains cloudy at best and if he's unable to suit up this weekend, Jesse James would once again be in line to continue to head the Steelers' tight end corps.