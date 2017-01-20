Steelers' Ladarius Green: Listed as questionable for Sunday's game
Green (concussion/illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Patriots after practicing in a limited fashion Friday.
Per Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the tight end -- who suffered his latest concussion back on Dec. 18 -- "downplayed his level of participation" in Friday's practice. Green's status for Sunday's AFC championship game thus remains cloudy at best and if he's unable to suit up this weekend, Jesse James would once again be in line to continue to head the Steelers' tight end corps.
More News
-
Steelers' Ladarius Green: Absent from practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' Ladarius Green: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Ladarius Green: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Steelers' Ladarius Green: Inactive Sunday•
-
Steelers' Ladarius Green: Doubtful for Sunday's game•
-
Steelers' Ladarius Green: Misses another practice Thursday•