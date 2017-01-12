Steelers' Ladarius Green: Misses another practice Thursday
Green (concussion) did not practice Thursday.
In the wake of back-to-back missed practice sessions, it would be a surprise to see Green suit up Sunday against the Chiefs and he could be ruled out for the contest as soon as Friday. In such a scenario, Jesse James would be in line to continue to start at tight end for the Steelers this weekend.
