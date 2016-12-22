Steelers' Ladarius Green: Misses another practice Thursday
Green (concussion) did not practice Thursday.
Unlike the majority of the NFL's teams, who are slated to play Saturday, the Steelers face the Ravens on Sunday. The extra day of preparation still may not, however, allow Green enough time to gain medical clearance to play in Week 16.
