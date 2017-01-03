According to head coach Mike Tomlin, Green (concussion) is still in concussion protocol but is optimistic about being available for Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports.

Green missed Week 17's win over the Browns because of the concussion and still needs to pass protocol testing before he can return to the field. Look for more updates to come once practice reports are released later in the week. Should he be ruled out, Jesse James would likely be named the starter.