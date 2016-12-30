Green (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Green has a problematic history with concussions, and given that the Steelers' Week 17 matchup has no impact on the team's playoff seeding, it's not to surprising that the tight end will sit out. The 26-year-old was at least able to go through limited practice this week, suggesting he could be ready to go for the Wild Card round. Look for Jesse James to receive the starting nod at tight end Sunday.