Steelers' Ladarius Green: Practices fully Wednesday
Green (concussion) practiced fully Wednesday.
Green is thus trending in the right direction with regard to suiting up Sunday against the Dolphins, though he must still be fully cleared under the NFL's concussion protocol in order for that to happen. With that in mind, Green -- who has not played since Dec. 18 -- "is progressing rather well," per coach Mike Tomlin, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
More News
-
Steelers' Ladarius Green: Optimistic for Sunday•
-
Steelers' Ladarius Green: Out for Week 17•
-
Steelers' Ladarius Green: Remains limited at Thursday's practice•
-
Steelers' Ladarius Green: Returns to limited practice•
-
Steelers' Ladarius Green: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Steelers' Ladarius Green: Inactive Sunday•