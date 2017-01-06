Green (concussion) practiced in a full capacity once again Thursday, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Green is reportedly in the final stages of being cleared from a concussion that's kept him sidelined since Dec. 18, and while he won't be able to play until he receives that clearance, putting together two straight full practices suggests he's close to a return. For what it's worth, fellow tight end Jesse James said Green is 'ready to go', which further supports that sentiment. While Green's status will need to continue to be monitored in advance of Sunday's 1:05 ET kickoff versus the Dolphins, the Steelers could well have yet another offensive weapon at their disposal as they start the playoffs.