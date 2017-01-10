Green remains in the concussion protocol as of Tuesday, Bob Labriola of the Steelers' official site reports. "We're going to adhere to the protocol, to the letter," head coach Mike Tomlin said. "We're going to do what's appropriate. If he's cleared, then he'll participate, provided he gets an opportunity in some form or fashion to prepare. If he doesn't, he won't."

In essence, the Steelers will continue to take a wait-and-see approach with Green, who has notably suffered a number of concussions over the last two years. After two absences to end the regular season, he appeared on the verge of ending the streak with back-to-back full practices to begin last week. However, he was unable to practice Friday and was deemed inactive for Sunday's wild-card win versus the Dolphins. As a result, additional unhinged showings this week wouldn't necessarily forecast that he's closing in on a return. As long as he's sidelined, Jesse James will handle No. 1 TE duties for Pittsburgh.