Green (concussion) remained limited at practice Thursday.

While the Steelers have yet to clarify Green's Week 17 status, the fact that the team is locked into its playoff seed supports the notion put forth by Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Green appears likely to sit out Sunday's regular season finale against the Browns.

