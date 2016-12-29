Steelers' Ladarius Green: Returns to limited practice
Green (concussion) returned to a limited practice Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Green remains in the NFL's concussion protocol at this stage, and with the Steelers inclined to rest key starters this week, the tight end is hardly a lock to play in Week 17, even if he does gain medical clearance before Sunday's game against the Browns.
