Steelers' Ladarius Green: Sits out practice Wednesday
Green (concussion) did not practice Wednesday.
With Green still in the NFL's concussion protocol, the tight end's status for Sunday's game against the Ravens remains murky. Next up for the team's snaps at the position -- if Green is out or limited this weekend -- is Jesse James.
