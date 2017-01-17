Green is still in the NFL's concussion protocol, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Green has been out since mid-December with a concussion, making his status for Sunday's AFC Championship game in New England very cloudy. If Green is unable to pass the league's concussion protocol before then, Jesse James should yet again see a majority of the Steelers' tight end targets, as he recorded five catches for 83 yards against the Chiefs in the divisional round.