Green remains in the concussion protocol as of Tuesday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

During Tuesday's media session, head coach Mike Tomlin added that he doesn't expect Green's services until the postseason. With the No. 3 spot in the AFC playoff bracket guaranteed, the Steelers may have rested Green even if he was healthy, as Tomlin said offensive stars Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell, and Antonio Brown are candidates to miss the regular-season finale, according to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. If Green is indeed unavailable, Jesse James would again serve as the top tight end.