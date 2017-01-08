Steelers' Ladarius Green: Won't play in Sunday's wild-card game
Green (concussion) won't be available for Sunday's wild-card game against the Dolphins, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports.
The Steelers had listed the tight end as questionable heading into the weekend, but Green apparently never cleared all steps of the NFL's concussion protocol, despite fully practicing Wednesday and Thursday. With Green out of the picture, Xavier Grimble and Jesse James are expected to see the bulk of the duties at tight end, though neither offers the upside of Green.
