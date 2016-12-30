Jones is expected to start at quarterback in the Steelers' Week 17 matchup with the Browns, Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

The Steelers' playoff spot and seed has already been secured entering the regular-season finale, so coach Mike Tomlin won't take any chances with his star players. In addition to running back Le'Veon Bell and wideout Antonio Brown, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger likely won't suit up, paving the way for Jones to make his second start of the season. Jones was respectable in his lone other start against the Patriots back on Oct. 23, logging 281 yards, one touchdown and an interception while completing 29-of-47 passes, but the second-year signal caller will draw a much more enticing matchup in the 1-14 Browns. However, given that the Steelers' top two playmakers are slated to sit out, Jones may not have enough high-end weapons around him to make for an alluring DFS option.