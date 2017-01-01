Steelers' Landry Jones: Throws for three touchdowns versus Browns
Jones completed 24 of 37 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns with an interception in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Browns.
Jones made his second start of the season as Pittsburgh rested several key regulars on the offensive side of the ball and connected for scores with three different receivers, including a 26-yard strike to Cobi Hamilton that won the game in overtime. Despite this performance, Jones will merely serve as a backup to Ben Roethlisberger as the team begins its postseason run.
