Timmons had six tackles (five solo) in Pittsburgh's 27-24 overtime win against Cleveland on Sunday.

Timmons led the Steelers with 114 tackles (78 solo), including 2.5 sacks. This was his fifth straight season leading the team in tackles and his sixth in seven years with 100 or more tackles. He also had two interceptions.

