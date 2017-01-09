Steelers' Lawrence Timmons: Monster game with 14 tackles, two sacks
Timmons recorded a team-high 14 tackles (eight solo), including two sacks in Pittsburgh's 30-12 wild-card win against Miami on Sunday.
The Steelers' defense dominated all game, totaling five sacks. Next on the schedule is the Chiefs, against whom Pittsburgh had four sacks in a 43-14 win in Week 4.
