Timmons recorded a team-leading 14 tackles (nine solo) in the Steelers' 36-17 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

After dominating opponents their past nine games, Pittsburgh's defense looked inept against Tom Brady, who led New England to four touchdowns and 411 yards of offense without a turnover. If the Steelers hope to overtake the Patriots next season, resigning Timmons, who is an unrestricted free agent, will be a priority.