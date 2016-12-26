Steelers' Lawrence Timmons: Ten tackles against Baltimore
Timmons totaled 10 tackles (eight solo), including a sack, in the Steelers' 31-27 win over the Ravens on Sunday.
Timmons now has 2.5 sacks on the season, with his only other full sack coming against Cleveland, who Pittsburgh faces in Week 17. Browns' quarterbacks were sacked eight times in that game earlier this season.
