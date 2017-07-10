Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Contract deadline nearing

Bell's (groin) negotiations over a long-term contract could come down to next week's league deadline of 4:00 ET on July 17, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Bell is currently set to play the upcoming campaign under the Steelers' franchise tag, which would earn him $12.12 million in guaranteed money. Given his massive production since entering the league four years ago, Pittsburgh is rightfully keen to secure Bell's services for the foreseeable future. While the organization surely knows Bell's next deal will make him the NFL's highest-paid running back, it also needs to weigh any investment against Bell's injury risk. The 25-year-old has already dealt with a couple of knee injuries and failed to finish last year's playoff run due to a groin problem. Despite the latter ailment requiring offseason surgery, Bell seems destined to be ready for Week 1, but it remains to be seen whether he'll have a new deal by then. If Bell and the Steelers are unable to reach terms by next week's deadline, they'd be forced to revisit the situation next offseason.