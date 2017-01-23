Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Exits AFC championship game with groin injury
Bell (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's AFC championship game against the Patriots, Burt Lauten of the Steelers' official site reports.
Unless Bell is able to return, DeAngelo Williams will take over lead-back duties for the remainder of the game.
