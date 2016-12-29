Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Expected to sit Sunday

With Bell expected to sit out Sunday's game against the Browns, DeAngelo Williams and Fitzgerald Toussaint are in line to head the Steelers' Week 17 rushing attack, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.

With Bell, QB Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown all candidates to be inactive Sunday with the team's playoff seeding locked in, opportunity knocks for Pittsburgh's key reserves at the skill positions. Williams, who is bouncing back from a knee injury, hasn't logged a carry since Nov. 6, so Sunday's contest could provide him with the opportunity to shake some rust off in advance of the postseason.