Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Expected to sit Sunday
With Bell expected to sit out Sunday's game against the Browns, DeAngelo Williams and Fitzgerald Toussaint are in line to head the Steelers' Week 17 rushing attack, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.
With Bell, QB Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown all candidates to be inactive Sunday with the team's playoff seeding locked in, opportunity knocks for Pittsburgh's key reserves at the skill positions. Williams, who is bouncing back from a knee injury, hasn't logged a carry since Nov. 6, so Sunday's contest could provide him with the opportunity to shake some rust off in advance of the postseason.
More News
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: May miss Sunday's game•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Scores through the ground and air in division-clinching win•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Rushes for 93 yards and logs 38 receiving yards Sunday•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Leads team to Week 14 win with huge game•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Posts third straight 100-yard rushing game•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Second consecutive game with over 100 yards rushing•