Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Explodes for 170 yards rushing in divisional-round win

Bell rushed for 170 yards on 30 carries and secured two of five targets for minus-four yards in Sunday's 18-16 divisonal-round win over the Chiefs.

Along with the Steelers defense, Bell was the key to the upset victory, as he set a franchise postseason rushing record and parlayed his trademark patience and superb vision into robust gains throughout all four quarters. Bell has now rushed for 337 yards over Pittsburgh's first two playoff tilts, and has accrued a whopping 63 total touches over that span. Given his MVP-caliber production, Bell is sure to be the focal point of the Steelers attack in next week's conference championship showdown against the Patriots, when they'll potentially also look to get him reinvolved in the passing attack. After compiling 75 receptions on 94 targets during 12 regular-season games, Bell has just four receptions for three yards in the Steelers' two playoff contests.