Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Franchise tag candidate

The Steelers plan to use their franchise tag on Bell in advance of free agency this offseason, NFL.com reports.

Per the report, the tag for running backs figures to be worth more than $12 million, while the anticipated move would give both sides the opportunity to work out a long-term deal for Bell. In any case, barring an unexpected change of heart, it's clear that the Steelers don't plan on losing the versatile back in free agency after the current campaign, with the team also of a mind to extend the contract of star wideout Antonio Brown, who is under contact next season. QB Ben Roethlisberger is already signed through 2019.