Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Inactive in Week 17

Bell is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.

With the Steelers locked into the No. 3 playoff seed in the AFC, the team has elected to give certain key players a breather in advance of the playoffs, with Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown also inactive in Week 17. With Bell resting, look for DeAngelo Williams and Fitzgerald Toussaint to handle the Steelers' rushing load Sunday.

