Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: May miss Sunday's game
According to head coach Mike Tomlin, Bell is a candidate to sit out Sunday's contest versus the Browns, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Neither a win nor a loss will impact the Steelers' current standing as the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff picture, so Tomlin is considering making Bell, Ben Roethlisberger, and Antonio Brown, among others, healthy scratches. The decision would be a prudent one, considering Bell has appeared in just one of three possible postseason games due to injury in his first three campaigns with the organization. Some combination of DeAngelo Williams and Fitzgerald Toussaint could handle the work afforded running backs in the regular season finale.
