Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: May not practice Wednesday

Bell may not take part in practice Wednesday, Bob Labriola of the Steelers' official site reports. "Bell has some bumps and bruises associated with play," head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday. "He touched it a few times, so I may give him a day, on Wednesday. "

After taking a seat in Week 17, Bell received more than a few touches once the Steelers posted a pair of early TD connections between Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown on Sunday. In all, Bell accounted for 29 carries for a franchise playoff-best 167 yards, so a day off Wednesday would be warranted for the four-year pro. No matter the regimen he follows as the week goes on, he'll be preparing to exploit the Chiefs' 26th-ranked run defense this Sunday.