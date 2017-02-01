Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Mulls potential offseason procedure

Bell, who missed the bulk of the AFC championship game due to a groin injury, is unsure at this stage if he'll opt for offseason surgery to address the issue, NFL.com reports. "I'm kind of in the process of seeing a couple of doctors, seeing if I have to get surgery or not," Bell noted Wednesday. "I'm hoping for the best, but I understand it's a tough game. If I don't get surgery, I go into the rehab process, work hard, get back to how I was last year, or actually, better."

Meanwhile, Bell is on track to become a free agent this offseason, unless the Steelers utilize their franchise tag on him, which is a distinct possibility. With that in mind, the 24-year-old running back suggests that he's not looking to leave Pittsburgh. "Obviously, I want to play with the Steelers. I don't want to change teams and things like that," he noted. "Hopefully we get all that settled, and hopefully they show some love because obviously I feel like I'm the best running back in the league." Bell finished the 2016 regular season with 261 carries for 1,268 yards and seven TDs over the course of 12 games. He also caught 75 passes for 616 yards and two receiving scores in that span.