Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not close to new deal ahead of deadline
Bell (groin) has until 4:00 EST Monday to secure a long-term contract with the Steelers, but an agreement is not currently considered close, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Bell's negotiations are anticipated to flirt with Monday's deadline, and if he's unable to reach an agreement by then, he'll play the upcoming campaign under the Steelers' franchise tag. That designation would guarantee Bell $12.12 million this season, but would leave both he and Pittsburgh in need of revisiting his situation next offseason. Given the 25-year-old's huge production, he's slated to be the NFL's top-paid tailback this season regardless of whether he gets a new deal by Monday's deadline. However, after a few injury concerns through his first four years, including a groin issue that he's aiming to overcome heading into training camp, added long-term security has to come at the right price for both parties.
