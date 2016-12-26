Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Scores through the ground and air in division-clinching win

Bell totaled 122 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries and secured three of four targets for 15 yards and another score in Sunday's 31-27 victory over the Ravens.

Bell turned in another vintage performance, notching a pair of seven-yard, fourth-quarter touchdowns that brought the Steelers back from a 20-10 hole. The versatile Pro Bowler has heated up in the season's second half, with Sunday's game representing his fifth 100-yard rushing effort in the last six contests. The receiving touchdown was notably only Bell's second on the season, but he nevertheless has 75 catches in 2016 over just 11 games. With the postseason now on tap, it will be difficult to predict just how much work Bell will receive in the Week 17 finale against the Browns.