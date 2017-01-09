Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Sets franchise record in first playoff appearance

Bell carried 29 times for 167 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's wild card game against the Dolphins. He also caught both targets for seven yards in the 30-12 win.

Making his first career playoff appearance, Bell gashed Miami for 5.8 yards per carry to set a Steelers franchise postseason rushing record. He was not as involved as he normally is in the passing game, but the early lead Pittsburgh jumped out to was a large factor in that development. Bell is firing at all cylinders at the moment and will likely receive as many touches as he can handle next week in what should be a tougher matchup against the Chiefs.