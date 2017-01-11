Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Sits out practice Wednesday
Bell (not injury related) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice session.
Coach Mike Tomlin said earlier in the week that Bell may be given a day off after he ran 29 times in last week's wild-card win over the Dolphins. The running back is thus expected to return to practice Thursday, as the Steelers' preparations for Sunday's road playoff game against the Chiefs continue.
