Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Sits out practice Wednesday

Bell (not injury related) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice session.

Coach Mike Tomlin said earlier in the week that Bell may be given a day off after he ran 29 times in last week's wild-card win over the Dolphins. The running back is thus expected to return to practice Thursday, as the Steelers' preparations for Sunday's road playoff game against the Chiefs continue.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola