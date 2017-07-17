Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: To play under franchise tag this season

Bell (groin) and the Steelers were unable to agree to a long-term contract prior to Monday's 4:00 PM EST deadline, meaning he'll play this season under Pittsburgh's $12.1 million franchise tag, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Bell will be the NFL's highest-paid running back this year, but considering he hasn't signed his tender yet, he's not required to report for the start of training camp next week. Whether he does so remains to be seen, but without an extension in place, he'll become a free agent following the upcoming campaign. While that provides the 25-year-old with plenty of incentive to continue to rack up huge numbers, it also puts some pressure on Bell to remain healthy. In the wake of a couple of knee injuries through his first four seasons, Bell underwent surgery in March to repair a groin problem. Although he's expected to be fine for Week 1, Bell will take the field without the security of a long-term deal to remain with the Steelers.