Steelers' Markus Wheaton: Undergoes surgery

Wheaton (shoulder) underwent surgery to repair his labrum Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Wheaton only played in three games this season, as he never returned from the shoulder aliment he suffered after Week 5's win over the Jets. He'll now be out of commission for at least three months, but could return in time for offseason workouts in April and May. Wheaton is an unrestricted free agent, so it's uncertain where he'll wind up next season, but this injury could deter teams from taking a chance on the wideout.