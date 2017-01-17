Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Applies for reinstatement

Bryant (suspension) applied for reinstatement Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of USA Today reports.

Bryant, who is suspended for the entirety of the 2016-17 season, is hoping to return to the Steelers next season. Should his reinstatement be granted, he'll likely compete for a spot behind Antonio Brown on the depth chart before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2018. Look for more updates on his status to come throughout the offseason.