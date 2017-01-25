Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Eligible to apply for reinstatement

Bryant -- who remains under suspension for a violation of the NFL's substance-abuse policy -- is eligible to apply for reinstatement this month, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

For his part, coach Mike Tomlin noted "obviously I am hopeful for that reinstatement...but I am in a wait-and-see mentality." With that in mind, Tomlin suggested that Bryant's status won't affect the Steelers' offseason approach in free agency or the draft. The 25-year-old Bryant hasn't played in a regular season game since 2015, but over the course of the 21 contests that the playmaking wideout did play in over the course of the 2014 and 2015 seasons, the 6-foot-4 211-pounder hauled in 14 TD passes, while averaging 17.3 yards per catch.

