Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Hasn't applied for reinstatement yet
Bryant (suspension) has yet to apply for reinstatement, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Bryant's agent, Thomas Santanello, confirmed as much Tuesday, yet he added the wideout intends to do so in the next two weeks. Even after he files the requisite paperwork, there's no guarantee that Bryant's suspension will be lifted at the earliest possible date (or mid-March). More than likely, the NFL will take their time to ensure he's completed everything asked of him during his second suspension for a violation of the policy on substances of abuse.
