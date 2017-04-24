Steelers' Martavis Bryant: No word on reinstatement yet
The Steelers have yet to receive word from the league on whether Bryant (suspension) will be reinstated for this season, Dale Lolley of the Observer-Reporter reports.
Bryant, who received a year-long suspension last March for violating the league's substance abuse policy, filed for reinstatement Jan. 28 and met last week with the NFL's Management Council. After detailing a plan to avoid a relapse, Bryant's next step is to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell or one of his representatives. At the moment, it's unclear when he may be extended that opportunity, leaving the Steelers unsure of his 2017 status as this week's draft quickly approaches.
