Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Officially applies for reinstatment
Still under suspension for a violation of the NFL's substance-abuse policy, Bryant officially applied for reinstatement Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houstin Chronicle reports.
This news is unsurprising, as Bryant just became eligible to apply for his reinstatement. The 25-year-old has not played in a regular-season game since 2015 but has demonstrated excellent playmaking when he has been able to take the field. In 21 career games, the 6-foot-4, 211-pounder has reached pay dirt 14 times, while averaging 17.3 yards per reception.
More News
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Eligible to apply for reinstatement•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Hasn't applied for reinstatement yet•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Applies for reinstatement•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Supported by Steelers•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Accepts year-long suspension•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Facing year-long suspension•