Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Officially applies for reinstatment

Still under suspension for a violation of the NFL's substance-abuse policy, Bryant officially applied for reinstatement Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houstin Chronicle reports.

This news is unsurprising, as Bryant just became eligible to apply for his reinstatement. The 25-year-old has not played in a regular-season game since 2015 but has demonstrated excellent playmaking when he has been able to take the field. In 21 career games, the 6-foot-4, 211-pounder has reached pay dirt 14 times, while averaging 17.3 yards per reception.