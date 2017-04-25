Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Reinstated Tuesday

Bryant was reinstated by the NFL on Tuesday, the Steelers' official site reports.

Bryant can now return to all offseason team activities and facilities after being suspended all of last year for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Prior to the beginning of the regular season, the league will review Bryant's progress during the offseason. As long as no issues arise, he will then be cleared to participate in all regular season activities. The wideout will compete with Darrius Heyward-Bey for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind Antonio Brown, a spot he held before last season's suspension.