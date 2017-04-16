Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Takes another step in reinstatement process
Bryant (suspension) met Thursday with the NFL's Management Council as part of his effort to be reinstated from a year-long ban, Alex Marvez of The Sporting News reports.
Suspended last March for a repeat violation of the NFL's drug policy, Bryant applied for reinstatement Jan. 28 after sitting out the entire 2016 season. As one of the conditions for reinstatement, he was told to assemble a detailed plan to inform the league how he intends to avoid a relapse. The league's medical director and medical advisor will then submit a recommendation, at which point Bryant will meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell or one of his representatives. Assuming he's willing to meet the conditions outlined by the league, Bryant should get clearance to rejoin the Steelers at some point prior to training camp. He spent much of his suspension training in Nevada, with reports suggesting he added at least 15 pounds of muscle to what was once a wiry frame. Bryant probably wouldn't have much trouble reclaiming the No. 2 wide receiver role in Pittsburgh's high-powered offense.
