Mathews (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Mathews was able to play through the ankle injury in Week 16, but the Steelers may elect to rest their starting defensive end during the regular season finale with their playoff spot secure. In such a case, Johnny Maxey and Leterrius Walton would likely see increased roles on the defensive line.

