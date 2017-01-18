Steelers' Ricardo Mathews: Full participant Wednesday
Mathews (ankle) participated fully in Wednesday's practice session.
Mathews was held out of Sunday's win over the Chiefs due to his ankle injury but he appears to be recovered now. He'll likely be able to play in Sunday's AFC championship game, barring any further setbacks.
More News
-
Steelers' Ricardo Mathews: Inactive Sunday against Chiefs•
-
Steelers' Ricardo Mathews: Returns to practice, questionable for Sunday•
-
Steelers' Ricardo Mathews: Unavailable for Sunday's playoff game•
-
Steelers' Ricardo Mathews: Suffers ankle injury in win•
-
Steelers' Ricardo Mathews: Injured Sunday•
-
Steelers' Ricardo Mathews: DNP Wednesday•