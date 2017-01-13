Steelers' Ricardo Mathews: Returns to practice, questionable for Sunday
Mathews (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's playoff game against the Chiefs.
Mathews hurt his ankle in the season finale and was unable to suit up for last weekend's wild-card game against the Dolphins. However, he appears to face better odds of gaining clearance to play this time around after returning to practice Friday, his first showing in two weeks.
