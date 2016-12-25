Mathews (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Mathews was limited in practice this week by an ankle injury he sustained last Sunday against the Bengals. However, he's all set to play and projects to start at defensive end alongside Leterrius Walton, with Stephon Tuitt (sprained knee) unable to go.

