Steelers' Ricardo Mathews: Unavailable for Sunday's playoff game
Mathews (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's wild-card playoff game against the Dolphins.
Mathews injured his ankle in the regular season finale and wasn't able to practice this week. In his absence, both Leterrius Walton and Johnny Maxey project to receive an expanded workload.
