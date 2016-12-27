Golden may be limited this week due to an ankle injury, Dale Lolley of the Observer-Reporter reports.

Golden injured his ankle in Sunday's game against Baltimore and his availability for Week 17 is now in question. He'll likely miss some time during the week and, with Pittsburgh already locking up a division title, may be rested in order to be ready for the playoffs. Jordan Dangerfield and Sean Davis will likely see some added time if Golden is sidelined come Sunday.