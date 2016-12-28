Steelers' Robert Golden: Misses practice
Golden (ankle) did not participate in practice Wednesday.
Golden suffered an ankle injury during Week 16 versus the Ravens, and the issue remains bothersome and may keep him out of the regular season finale with the Steelers' playoff spot already secure. If he's ultimately sidelined, expect Jordan Dangerfield to draw the start at strong safety.
