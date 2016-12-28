Golden (ankle) did not participate in practice Wednesday.

Golden suffered an ankle injury during Week 16 versus the Ravens, and the issue remains bothersome and may keep him out of the regular season finale with the Steelers' playoff spot already secure. If he's ultimately sidelined, expect Jordan Dangerfield to draw the start at strong safety.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola